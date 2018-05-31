West Branch girl's softball team heads to state championship - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

West Branch girl's softball team heads to state championship

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
BELOIT, Ohio -

The West Branch softball team advanced to the Division II State Championship Game with 5-4 win over Jonathan Alder Thursday. 

Grace Heath’s single scored Hannah Sprague with "go-ahead run."

The Warriors are 28-3 and play Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for the Division II State Championship.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms