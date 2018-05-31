Boardman Police: Man arrested by FBI for threatening Facebook post

A man has been arrested by the FBI after Boardman Police said he made a threat on Facebook regarding school shootings.

Police said the man was picked up in Kent by the agency and had a warrant issued for his arrest.

The post read, “Do u ever wake up and just have that feeling that I want to shoot up a school?”

Boardman police said a screenshot of that post was sent to them from a concerned citizen who saw it on their news feed.

Police also spoke with a witness who commented on the post, who said they did not believe the writer of the post would ever shoot up a school and he likes to post things for shock value, according to the police report.

Police found addresses for the man in Kent and Youngstown, but could not make contact with him in Youngstown, so they alerted Kent Police.

The man could be facing felony inducing panic charges.