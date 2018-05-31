Valley Sears, Kmart stores escape latest round of closings - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley Sears, Kmart stores escape latest round of closings

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

The Eastwood Mall Sears in Niles and Kmart stores in New Castle and East Liverpool have escaped yet another round of closings.

A list of 72 stores including both Sears and Kmart were released by Sears Holdings Thursday that are closing in September of this year. 

In April, the company announced that the Sears store in the Southern Park will be closing its doors in Boardman in mid-July. 

The Eastwood Mall location will be the only company operated Sears store in Valley.

Sears Hometown Stores in East Liverpool and Grove City are locally owned and operated.

Sears Holdings reported a net loss of $424 million during the first quarter of this year.

The company says it is exploring third-party partnerships involving several of its businesses such as Sears Home Services, Innovel, Kenmore and DieHard.

In addition, Sears is telling shareholders that it hopes to gain momentum around new smaller store formats that blend brick and mortar and online experiences.

Out of Thursday's list, only two Sears stores in Ohio and Pennsylvania are closing. 

