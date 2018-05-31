Warren man found guilty in the murder of his infant daughter's mother

A Warren man has been found guilty of the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend, who was also the mother of his child.

Shaun Simpson, 24, was sentenced in Trumbull County Court to spend 18 years to life in prison.

He has been on trial since Tuesday for allegedly shooting Becky Pyne on November 12, 2016, at the home the couple shared on South Leavitt Road.

Police say Simpson then dropped Pyne off at Trumbull Memorial Hospital the night she was shot, where she later died.

Simpson, who is the father of Pyne's one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, was also found guilty of felonious assault.

Their daughter is now in the care of a relative and is said to be doing okay.

At Simpson's request, Judge Wyatt McKay heard the case instead of a jury.