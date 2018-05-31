Neighbors say dangerous tree behind Youngstown home needs removed

A dead tree behind a Youngstown home is causing concerns for the homeowner and surrounding neighbors.

Judi Bryant of Arden Boulevard is worried that the tree behind her home is going to fall, just like several other trees, dead and healthy, that have fallen in her Mill Creek area neighborhood, along with large branches due to the weather.

"We've had this happen with other houses over the last few weeks," said Bryant.

The tree is close enough to her house that if it does fall, it could damage her home, garage or even her next door neighbor's house.

Neighbors are especially concerned with Bryant because of what she has been going through recently.

One neighbor reached out to 21 News to see if someone would be able to help Bryant and get this tree taken down professionally.

Bryant said she was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a form of bone marrow cancer.

Since her diagnosis, she has been facing a hard time.

"Financially, it's been bad," said Bryant.

One neighbor told 21 News that since her diagnosis, Bryant has been unable to take care of her yard as well.

Neighbors have pitched in mowing her lawn and have asked for nothing in return.

"On top of everything, the last thing Judi and her family need is for a major financial burden or damage to her home from the tree," said one neighbor. "Every time it rains or we have heavy winds Judi (and all of us neighbors included) are terrified that it could go down."