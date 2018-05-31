Neighbors say dangerous tree behind Youngstown home needs remove - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Neighbors say dangerous tree behind Youngstown home needs removed

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A dead tree behind a Youngstown home is causing concerns for the homeowner and surrounding neighbors.

Judi Bryant of Arden Boulevard is worried that the tree behind her home is going to fall, just like several other trees, dead and healthy, that have fallen in her Mill Creek area neighborhood, along with large branches due to the weather. 

"We've had this happen with other houses over the last few weeks," said Bryant. 

The tree is close enough to her house that if it does fall, it could damage her home, garage or even her next door neighbor's house. 

Neighbors are especially concerned with Bryant because of what she has been going through recently.

One neighbor reached out to 21 News to see if someone would be able to help Bryant and get this tree taken down professionally. 

Bryant said she was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a form of bone marrow cancer.

Since her diagnosis, she has been facing a hard time.

"Financially, it's been bad," said Bryant. 

One neighbor told 21 News that since her diagnosis, Bryant has been unable to take care of her yard as well.

Neighbors have pitched in mowing her lawn and have asked for nothing in return. 

"On top of everything, the last thing Judi and her family need is for a major financial burden or damage to her home from the tree," said one neighbor. "Every time it rains or we have heavy winds Judi (and all of us neighbors included) are terrified that it could go down."

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:49 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms