Warren neighbors raise concerns about recovery houses

By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
WARREN TWP., Ohio -

A meeting in Warren Township Thursday night is taking a closer look at recovery houses.

The idea behind it first started with one neighborhood that is now bookended by recovery houses.

"We were blindsided. These two houses, they opened them up, were started under the radar," said Warren Township trustee Kay Anderson.

Neighbors say they are concerned about safety and formed the Leavitt-Huntington Neighborhood Association to make sure their voices are heard; an effort backed up by the trustees and the LaBrae School District.

"We're all for people getting help and that's what we want to stress," said Kim Floyd. "It just doesn't need to be in a family neighborhood."

Kim Floyd lives right behind a recovery house in the city of Warren and alleges that someone there poisoned her dogs.

Still, homes like these do play a vital role in the recovery process. But with no licensing or state certification required, it's created an element of fear in some communities.

"There are some that are run poorly and some that are run very well and the ones that are run poorly unfortunately tend to give the ones that are run very well a bad name, a bad image in the community," said Lauren Thorp, the director of recovery and youth programs for the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

So one of the goals behind tonight's meeting is to at least start the conversation in terms of regulations, whether it be here in Warren Township or anywhere else.

"We actually hope that we're like the poster child," said Anderson. "This has been a wakeup call for a lot of people. We have talked to state reps. Yeah, we do feel like this is something that needs to be regulated more."

