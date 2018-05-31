Mahoning Commissioners OK levy to help fund mental health resour - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning Commissioners OK levy to help fund mental health resources

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

Mahoning County Commissioners gave the go on a 1.35-mill levy Thursday, which will help support the county's Mental Health and Recovery Board.

This move will combine two existing levies, saving money and providing about an additional $1 million to help fund mental health services.

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti says it will provide resources for schools, such as resource officers and counselors, in the wake of increased school violence around the country. 

Duane Piccirilli, the executive director of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, even wants to implement a crisis response team in schools.

Piccirilli says he also wants to ensure there is counseling at all Mahoning County schools, and he wants to add more residential treatment facilities for addiction.

The levy is expected to be on November's ballot and the two levies currently in place will be rescinded if the new one is approved.

