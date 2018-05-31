Woman allegedly drives drunk with kids after trying to sell pill - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Woman allegedly drives drunk with kids after trying to sell pills

Posted: Updated:
By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
Connect
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

A woman has been arrested after Brookfield Police say she was driving drunk with three kids in the car after allegedly trying to sell pills.

Police arrested Nancy Miller, 55, on May 23 in the 5700 block of Everett-East Road in Hubbard.

This following a 911 call from the owner of Brookfield Family Diner after he tried to stop Miller from driving, noticing she was drunk.

Police say the kids were all scared and said Miller drove to the diner drunk to allegedly sell pills.

It was later found Miller had a 0.271 blood alcohol content, the report said.

Miller says she allegedly sold pills to a waitress at the diner for gas money, which the waitress denied -- according to the report.

Police said they later discovered Miller had a warrant out for driving under suspension and she was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Miller has been charged with an OVI. She also faces charges for the warrant, endangering children and drug trafficking.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:49 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms