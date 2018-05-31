Woman allegedly drives drunk with kids after trying to sell pills

A woman has been arrested after Brookfield Police say she was driving drunk with three kids in the car after allegedly trying to sell pills.

Police arrested Nancy Miller, 55, on May 23 in the 5700 block of Everett-East Road in Hubbard.

This following a 911 call from the owner of Brookfield Family Diner after he tried to stop Miller from driving, noticing she was drunk.

Police say the kids were all scared and said Miller drove to the diner drunk to allegedly sell pills.

It was later found Miller had a 0.271 blood alcohol content, the report said.

Miller says she allegedly sold pills to a waitress at the diner for gas money, which the waitress denied -- according to the report.

Police said they later discovered Miller had a warrant out for driving under suspension and she was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Miller has been charged with an OVI. She also faces charges for the warrant, endangering children and drug trafficking.