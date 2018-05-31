Attorneys warn social media posts or threats can lead to crimina - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Attorneys warn social media posts or threats can lead to criminal charges

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man, with ties to Youngstown, was arrested by the FBI after Boardman Police said he made a threat on Facebook.

A Facebook post said, "Do u ever wake up and just have that feeling that I want to shoot up a school?"

He was arrested in the Kent area.

The man could be facing felony inducing panic charges. 

21 News spoke with some attorneys who warn to watch what you post.

"If you induce panic or make someone feel as though they are threatened, that's sufficient for a criminal charge," stated Youngstown Law Director and Prosecutor Jeff Limbian.

When threats on social media are made, police go to prosecutors like Limbian.

The prosecutors then decide the seriousness of the message and if it's inducing panic. Charges can vary.

"And it could stem anywhere from a misdemeanor of the first degree all the way up to a felony of the second degree," stated Limbian. "So, we are talking about very serious consequences based on the level of threat and the number of people threatened by that".

School shootings around the country are on the rise.

Attorney Dave Betras warns students to be careful about posting on social media.

"It's not a joke. No one takes it funny," stated Betras. "If you post something like that on social media you are going to get suspended and permanently expelled from your school.

