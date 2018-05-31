Great Groceries: Baked Buffalo Fries

Baked Buffalo Fries

Serve fries over mixed greens, top with tomatoes, cucumber, cheese and grilled chicken for a full meal!

1 bag frozen French fries

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. garlic salt

3/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup buffalo sauce

2 Tbsp. butter

1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup chopped chives

Ranch dressing for serving



Preheat oven to 450°.

In a large bowl, add fries and drizzle with olive oil. Add garlic salt, cayenne and pepper. Toss until coated

Place seasoned fries on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, turning fries halfway through.

In a small saucepan, heat buffalo sauce and butter over low heat until butter is melted. Remove fries when crispy, turn oven to broil. Drizzle buffalo sauce over fries, then sprinkle with cheeses. Place fries under broiler until cheese is melted. Remove and sprinkle with chives. Serve with ranch dressing.