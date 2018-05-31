South Range playing for state baseball championship

Freshman Jack Gerhing did it on the mound and the plate to help lead South Range to their first state championship game.

It's was a pitcher's duel through five innings with the Raiders and Madeira held scoreless.

There were some anxious moments in their 7-0 state semi-final win.

South Range worked out of a jam in the bottom of the first inning.

Head coach Jim Hanek said, " The way the hung in there and battled a zero-zero game. We had one hit I believe until the sixth inning when we broke it open with the two outs. We scored five runs with two outs."

The Raiders did all their damage with two outs in the sixth inning scoring five times with two outs.

Gerhing cleared the bases with a double into the left corner to give them a 3-0.

"I just had a feeling he was going to throw me a pitch I wanted. First pitch and I just swung on it. It went pretty far," said Gehring

Josh Stear and Mike Cunningham added RBIs to make 5-0 heading to the bottom of the inning.

Madeira would load the bases with no outs but it never rattled the freshman (Gehring) he got the next batter to pop out.

The next batter lined out to Brandon Young who stepped on second for the double play to end the Mustangs threat.

South Range scored twice in the seventh inning. Brycen James had an RBI single to right field to make it 7-0.

"I was just focused on getting the run home there. Whatever I had to do, even if I got out, it doesn't matter. Just glad my teammates could back me up and get more runs past that," said James.

Gehring sat Madeira down in order in the seventh. The final score, 7-0.

He tossed a complete game six-hitter with six strikeouts.

The Raiders improve to 17-15 and play Coldwater Saturday 1 p.m. at Huntington Park for the state championship.