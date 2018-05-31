Apotex recalls nasal spray over glass particles

Apotex Crop. has issued a recall for nasal spray Thursday after discovering small glass particles in the formula.

The recall is for Fluticasone Propionate: 50 mcg per spray, 120 metered spray products.

The company says this product has been found to contain small glass particles, which could block the actuator and impact the pump.

There is also a potential risk for patients to be exposed to glass particles, causing local trauma to the nose -- according to the release.

Apotex, however, has not received any reports of this as of yet,

Customers with questions can contact the company at 1-800-706-5575.