Suspect identified in chase and crash that led to power outage in Youngstown neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Police have identified the driver of a car that led officers on a chase through the city before crashing into a utility pole and leaving part of the South Side in the dark and shutting down Glenwood Avenue.

Police tell 21 News 24-year-old Tysheim Rodgers is still in the hospital but will be transported to the Mahoning County Jail after he is released. 

Power went out to homes in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard late Thursday after the car snapped the pole, ending a police pursuit that began a few blocks away.

Officers say they began chasing car at Overland and Willis Avenues for driving 39 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Police and followed the car through the South Side, sometimes at speeds exceeding 60 mph and through heavy traffic.

Soon after officers broke off the chase over concerns for public safety, an officer in another car reported that the car had crashed into the pole and landed on a sidewalk on Glenwood near West Judson Avenue.

According to the police report, the Rodgers allegedly jumped out of the car and began running until police used a taser to bring him down to the ground.

Officers say a search of the suspect turned up a bag of crack cocaine and $1,016.

Police said Rodgers was not carrying identification and initially gave a false name. 

He was taken to Mercy Health in critical condition for treatment of injuries to his face.

Glenwood Avenue was shut down as a crew from FirstEnergy worked through the night to repair the pole.

Power was finally restored to the neighborhood by 6 a.m.

