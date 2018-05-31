Youngstown police chase ends in crash, power outage - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown police chase ends in crash, power outage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Crews from FirstEnergy have restored electricity to a Youngstown neighborhood after a police chase that ended with a car shattering a utility pole.

At 6 a.m. Friday, a section of Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown remained closed between Midlothian Boulevard and Judson Avenue since the Thursday night crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Youngstown police told 21 News they were still working on the report Friday morning and could not say why officers were pursuing the vehicle.

As of 4:30 a.m., FirstEnergy reported that 38 homes were still in the dark.  By 6 a.m. all power in the area had been restored.

There was no word on when Glenwood Avenue would be open again.

