Eagles fan accused of punching police horse sues team, cops - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Eagles fan accused of punching police horse sues team, cops

Posted: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia Eagles fan accused of punching a police horse and a mounted officer before the Eagles' NFC championship victory is suing the team and police, claiming he didn't strike the horse and he was beaten for no reason.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the lawsuit Andrew Tornetta filed Wednesday alleges assault and battery by the police and seeks damages in excess of $50,000.

The 20-year-old Tornetta says as a result of the beating, his "false" arrest and demonization in the media he has suffered "physical pain, discomfort, trauma, humiliation, embarrassment, emotional distress" and sleeplessness.

The Eagles and city and state police say they won't comment on pending legal action.

The Eagles' 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in January sent them to the Super Bowl, in which they beat the New England Patriots 41-33.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:49 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms