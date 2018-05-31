Suspect faces federal charges in deaths of 2 postal workers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suspect faces federal charges in deaths of 2 postal workers

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and later killing a postmaster has been indicted on federal charges carrying the possibility of a death sentence.

The indictment announced Thursday by county and federal prosecutors charges 24-year-old DeShaune Stewart, of Columbus, with two counts of murdering an officer of the United States.

Authorities say Stewart shot and killed 52-year-old Lance Dempsey at a post office in suburban Dublin in December. They say he then killed 53-year-old Ginger Ballard at an apartment complex.

Authorities say Stewart was naked during both attacks.

Police say the violence appeared to be retaliation for Stewart's pending dismissal at work.

A message seeking comment was left with Stewart's public defender.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:49 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms