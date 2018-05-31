Mahoning's 'Fresh Start Court' program for mental illness underw - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning's 'Fresh Start Court' program for mental illness underway

Posted: Updated:
By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
Connect
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Probate Court has started an assisted outpatient treatment (AOT) program for those with mental illness.

The "Fresh Start Court" program is in collaboration with the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board to keep people with mental illness away from jails -- and get them into treatment.

This AOT program provides court-ordered treatment to adults with a serious mental illness who meet criteria such as prior history of hospitalizations or arrests. 

"It is about the best tool we have to help people who have trouble with engaging in treatment for severe mental illness, through no fault of their own," said Brian Stettin, policy director for the Treatment Advocacy Center.

Stettin says that "people are caught in this revolving door." He says they are admitted into hospitals again and again.

With a successful AOT program, there can be benefits such as reducing re-hospitalization, reducing arrest and jail visits and reducing re-victimization.

"AOT has been shown to greatly increase medication adherence, reduce costs from hospital readmission and promotes mental health recovery," said Mahoning County Probate Court Judge Robert N. Rusu, Jr.  

"Our goal here is to show the program participant that there are people who care about them and want to help them stay healthy," Rusu says.

Right now, there are 16 AOT programs operating in Ohio including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Summit Counties. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Glut of marijuana in Oregon is cautionary tale, experts say

    Friday, June 1 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-01 13:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Three years after Oregon lawmakers created the state's new legal marijuana program, mar...
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive...More >>
    Oregon chose to keep the entry barriers for legal pot low to bring black market marijuana growers out of the shadows, but those early regulatory decisions have created an unintended consequence: a massive oversupply of legal weed.More >>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:49 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:10:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms