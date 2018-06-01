Warren man accused of repeatedly kicking 9-year-old girl in the face

Youngstown Police have arrested a 39-year-old Warren man accused of repeatedly kicking a nine-year-old girl in the face.

A woman called Youngstown Police to her Crandall Avenue home Thursday morning where they found the little girl with a bruise on her jaw and a swollen lip.

The girl told officers that she woke up Brandi Anderson to tell him that she was no longer in bed and he could move from the sofa where he had been sleeping.

The nine-year-old said that when Anderson woke up, he kicked her three times, causing her to fall backward.

An ambulance was called to treat the girl who was complaining of headaches.

Anderson was booked into the county jail on charges of child endangering and assault.