S-U-V rolls over on Youngstown's Market Street

Youngstown Police are trying to find out how an S-U-V flipped over on the city's South Side early Friday.

Officers tell 21 News no one was at Market Street on the bend between East Henry Street and Falls Avenue when they arrived at around 1 a.m.

Police found the heavily damaged S-U-V on its roof. One of the S-U-V's wheels had broken off and the three remaining wheels were bent.

Officers also say another S-U-V without a license plate and the engine still running was parked on Falls Avenue.

According to police, no one was injured.

The section of Market Street was closed until the wreckage could be removed.