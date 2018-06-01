SUV rolls over on Youngstown's Market Street - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

SUV rolls over on Youngstown's Market Street

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Police are trying to find out how an SUV flipped over on the city's South Side early Friday.

Officers tell 21 News no one was at Market Street on the bend between East Henry Street and Falls Avenue when they arrived at around 1 a.m.

Police found the heavily damaged SUV on its roof. One of the SUV's wheels had broken off and the three remaining wheels were bent.

Officers also say another SUV without a license plate and the engine still running was parked on Falls Avenue.

According to police, no one was injured.

The section of Market Street was closed until the wreckage could be removed.

