Muggy Start to The First Friday Of June!

Happy Friday! Today marks the start of June, and temperatures definitely felt a lot like summer! Waking up this morning temperatures were already warm in the mid 60s and upper 70s. There is a chance to see patchy fog throughout the morning but will subside later this morning. Humidity will also be the star of the show today, earlier this morning the humidity was at 93%.

Hour by Hour look at the chance of precipitation throughout today! pic.twitter.com/oQC2ZP83WG — Emily Frazzini (@emilyfrazzWFMJ) June 1, 2018

The first half of the day will remain dry with chances for showers increasing later this afternoon. We will be back near our seasonal average for temperatures in the 70s during the weekend. We have a few chances for showers during the weekend. The weekend will not be a washout out, there is plenty of dry time in the forecast!

The start of the new week will feature continued seasonal averages in the mid 70s. Sunshine and dry weather will be featured on Monday!