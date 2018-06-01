Salvation Army closing Austintown Family Store - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Salvation Army closing Austintown Family Store

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Shoppers of second-hand goods may be able to find some bargains at the Salvation Army Family Store in Austintown later this month.

The Salvation Army announced on Thursday that it will close the store at 5474 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown will be closing on August 31.

Beginning on Monday, June 11, the Austintown store will be offering discounts of up to 50% off from 10 a.m. Until 6 p.m.

Any items that do not sell by the slated closing date, will be transferred to the Boardman Family Store location.

The capacity to accept and sell donated goods at the Austintown location is limited, according to Major Paul Moore, who oversees The Salvation Army Area Services in Mahoning County.

“This closure will allow us to focus resources on other direct client services, while still providing a wonderful retail store experience at our Boardman location,” said Moore.

The Boardman Salvation Army Family Store at 444 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Boardman will remain open.

Residents can also drop off items at the Boardman location or at The Salvation Army offices located at 1501 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown.

Individuals interested in donating clothing and other small household items, can still do so by calling 1-800-SA-Truck (800-728-7825) to schedule a pick-up from a Salvation Army employee.   

