State Fire Marshal called to investigate Weathersfield house fire

A family escaped safely from their burning home in Weathersfield early Friday, but one of their pets didn't make it out.

A man living at the home on the 1200 block of Ohltown Girard Road called 9-1-1 to report the fire at around 6:15 a.m.

The man, along with a teenager and an infant got out of the home unharmed as firefighters from Weathersfield, Austintown and McDonald arrived.

Although some dogs got out unharmed, firefighters found on dog still inside. Efforts to revive the dog failed.

It took firefighters from several departments less than an hour to put out flames that broke out on the upper floor of the house.

Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal's office has been called in as part of the investigation.

The Red Cross has been notified to help out in case the family needs clothing and shelter.