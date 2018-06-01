Warren man convicted of starving dog is back in jail - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man convicted of starving dog is back in jail

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Rashod Brown Rashod Brown
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man who's waiting to be sentenced for starving a dog to death is back in jail, this time for domestic violence and breaking and entering.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rashod Brown was arrested after his mother told police she caught her son and his girlfriend inside a neighbor's vacant home Idylwild Street NE home on Thursday.

Brown allegedly dragged his mother's boyfriend down a stairway after they confronted him about being inside the other home.

According to the police report, Brown said he took his girlfriend to the other house because his mother won't let them have sex in their home.

During his arrest, police say they found Brown had an unlabeled prescription bottle of pills.

Brown, who was booked into the county jail on charges of domestic violence, drug possession, breaking an entering for the latest incident, pleaded guilty in April to three counts of violating Ohio's prohibitions concerning companion animals.

One of the counts was a felony charge, carrying a sentence of up to a year in prison, under the animal-rights law known as Goddard's Law.

Brown was indicted earlier this year by a Trumbull County Grand Jury for allegations that he had caused the death of a pit bull terrier and acted cruelly to two others.

He's scheduled to be sentenced for those crimes later this month.

