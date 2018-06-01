Jumbo cappuccino mug coming to Sharon's skyline

The skyline over the city of Sharon will change this weekend with the addition of a super-size cappuccino mug.

The owners of Lulu Beans Cafe & Coffee House are having a 1,200-pound cappuccino mug hoisted to the roof of their building on Saturday.

The 10 foot wide, seven-foot-tall cup is completely hand-painted by local artists and will be securely bolted to the roof, according to a media release.

Owners say the mug will be visible from nearly every part of downtown.

Those wishing to watch the cup being lifted can gather outside the cafe this Saturday, June 2nd, at 9:00 a.m. 234 East State Street.

You can find out more about Lulu Beans Cafe at www.lulubeanscafe.com