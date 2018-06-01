Jumbo cappuccino mug coming to Sharon's skyline - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jumbo cappuccino mug coming to Sharon's skyline

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
SHARON, Pa. -

The skyline over the city of Sharon will change this weekend with the addition of a super-size cappuccino mug.

The owners of Lulu Beans Cafe & Coffee House are having a 1,200-pound cappuccino mug hoisted to the roof of their building on Saturday.

The 10 foot wide, seven-foot-tall cup is completely hand-painted by local artists and will be securely bolted to the roof, according to a media release.

Owners say the mug will be visible from nearly every part of downtown.

Those wishing to watch the cup being lifted can gather outside the cafe this Saturday, June 2nd, at 9:00 a.m. 234 East State Street.

You can find out more about Lulu Beans Cafe at www.lulubeanscafe.com

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:36 GMT
    (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>
    A hotel valet had a lucky escape _ but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.More >>

  • Current lava flows are hottest, fastest of latest eruption

    Current lava flows are hottest, fastest of latest eruption

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:09:44 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo from video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava from a fissure created fountains to heights of 200 feet at times, near Pahoa, Hawaii.(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo from video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava from a fissure created fountains to heights of 200 feet at times, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    The hottest and fastest-moving lava of Kilauea volcano's latest eruption spread across new parts of the Big Island Wednesday, forcing officials to order evacuations in two coastal neighborhoods.More >>
    The hottest and fastest-moving lava of Kilauea volcano's latest eruption spread across new parts of the Big Island Wednesday, forcing officials to order evacuations in two coastal neighborhoods.More >>

  • Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:42:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). A Canada goose lands near the pitching mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Detroit.
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms