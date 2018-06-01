Plea possible in sex case against East Palestine pastor

Attorneys for an East Palestine church pastor say they are reviewing a possible plea agreement over allegations that their client had sexual contact with an underage girl.

That word came on Friday during a hearing for 49-year-old Rodney McManus in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court when a trial scheduled to begin next Tuesday was canceled.

According to court records, McManus may enter a plea on that day instead.

McManus was indicted by a grand jury in November on charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

McManus was the pastor of the New Life Outreach Church in East Palestine and ran the local services out of The Coffee Stop that he owned until it abruptly closed in September.

According to the criminal complaint, McManus became involved with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16 in 2013, and the alleged behavior went on for several years.

McManus is accused of touching the girl's genital area and placed her hand on his genitals.