Facebook picture leads to child sex lure probe in Warren

It's not unusual for a proud parent to post a snapshot of their kids on social media to share with friends and family. But a Warren family may have gotten more than they bargained for when a profile picture was changed to the picture of a young boy.

A Warren mom called police Thursday evening saying that someone had attempted to entice her son into a sexual encounter.

According to a police report, the woman told officers that she had changed her Facebook profile picture to an image of her 11-year-old son.

A short while later, a report says the woman received a private message from someone.

The woman told police that she accepted the message and asked who the person was. According to a report, the suspect responded that he wanted to be friends.

A report says the woman told officers that she asked the suspect how old he was and he answered that he was 20.

Police say the woman then realized that the suspect thought they were talking to her son. At that point, her husband allegedly responded "13".

According to police, the suspect then asked for a picture, assuming that he was talking to a young boy.

The woman told officers that she then asked the suspect what he wanted and received a message back that said: "I want sex".

A police report says the woman and her husband told the suspect that they had to go to the store. The suspect allegedly tried to call them through a messenger app two times.

The woman said she searched the suspect's name and found "multiple" other pages with the same name and profile pictures.

Warren police are investigating the incident.

Under security guidelines for the social media giant, Facebook, the company says that while posts, videos, and most photos can be made private or restricted to certain audiences, profile photos are private and displayed in locations across the social media platform.

Similar social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram have similar rules- posts and pictures can be made private, however, profile photos are considered public information, and therefore accessible to everyone.

Facebook offers the following tips when considering what to post to the platform:

"Whenever you're sharing things about you – whether it's a picture, video or personal things like your phone number – keep in mind that it could easily end up being seen by people you didn't want it sent to. "

Facebook recommends asking yourself the following questions:

Is this how I want people to see me?

Could somebody use this to hurt me? Would I be upset if they shared it with others?

What's the worst thing that could happen if I shared this?

In the event of a threatening or harmful incident, Facebook users are recommended to contact their local police department and to report the person directly to Facebook through facebook.com/report.