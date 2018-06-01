Seven indicted for interstate drug trafficking in the Valley

More than half a dozen suspects are facing federal charges of allegedly trafficking in dangerous drugs in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Mercer counties.

According to the Department of Justice, the seven people were indicted on 39 charges related to the alleged distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

The DOJ says the following individuals are charged in the indictment:

Cedis R. Martin, 31, of Warren

Zachary E. Bradford, 36, of Girard

Adham Aburhma, 23, of Youngstown

Prentice Miller, 29, of Grove City, Penn.

Eric Murray, 31, of Farrell, Penn.

Ashley Allison, 31, of Grove City, Penn.

Amanda Walker, 23, of New Castle, Penn.

The group is accused of conspiring from February 2015 through April 2018.

The indictment claims Martin supplied cocaine to Murray for distribution in Youngstown, Ohio, and Farrell, Pennsylvania areas; supplied heroin to Bradford and Miller for distribution in the Youngstown, Ohio and Farrell, Pennsylvania areas; and supplied fentanyl to Aburahma for distribution in the Youngstown, Ohio and Farrell, Pennsylvania areas.

In addition, prosecutors allege that Allison and Walker transported heroin from suppliers to Martin for distribution.

The group reportedly used code words in order to transport drugs.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Girard Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to the DOJ, if they are convicted, the defendants' sentences will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant's prior criminal record, if any, the defendant's role in the offense and the characteristics of the violations.