Flashes advance to title game

AKRON, Ohio -

Allison Smith hit a solo home run in the top of the 8th giving Champion a 2-1 win over North Union advancing to the Division III State Championship game Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Abby White broke the scoreless tie in the top of the 7th with a solo home run only to see Avery Clark tie in the bottom of the 7h with a solo shot of her own.

Sophie Howell ran her record to 17-0 with 18 strikeouts.

The unbeaten Flashes have won 37 games in a row and run their record to 30-0 this season.

