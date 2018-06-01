African-American Achievers Festival underway this weekend

A ribbon-cutting ceremony kicks off the 34th Annual Trumbull County African-American Achievers Festival in Warren.

The festival on Courthouse Square has been a tradition for more than three decades.

The annual event offers food, fun, and entertainment. Special displays are also set up to highlight African-American experience.

A special feature at this year's festival is the health fair.

Warren Mayor, Doug Franklin says organizations from all over the community come together to make this feature possible.

"Where anybody in the community can come and get free health screenings, it's over 50 community organizations are participating in that. It's a time to have fun, get well, check out your health, and just have a good time," says Franklin.

The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Admission to the festival is free.