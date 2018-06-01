1 arrested after Warren Police chase, still looking for other suspect

Two men led Warren and Howland police on a chase after crashing into a pole and taking off Friday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the two suspects in a Chevy Malibu crashed into a pole on Niles Road SE and took off running through a nearby cemetery.

One of the males took off running through the bike trail.

Initial reports suggest several surrounding roads were blocked off as police searched for the two men.

Howland Police arrested one of the suspects. Police continue to search for the second suspect.