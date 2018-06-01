Hermitage man charged after exposing himself at intersection

A Hermitage man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to a Farrell woman on Tuesday.

Hermitage Police say the incident happened on Broadway Avenue in Wheatland.

Authorities say 28-year-old Anthony Craig LaCamera allegedly pulled up next to the woman at the intersection of Council and Broadway Avenue while masturbating.

The victim told police LaCamera asked her if she wanted to watch.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell says the victim followed LaCamera to a house on Council Avenue, where she called the police.

LaCamera has been charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness.