Struthers appoints new fire chief

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

Struthers Fire Department has welcomed a new chief.

The new fire chief, Bill Simcox, was sworn into the position Friday afternoon.

Simcox has more than 25 years of experience as a firefighter.

He says his first priority as chief, is safety.

"The number one mission is to make the city of Struthers a safe place to live, work, and visit; including my firefighters. That is the number one mission. That's so important to me that if we don't have a safe place to live, visit, or work, why are we here?" said Simcox.

For Simcox, the mission is also all about family.

He says 54 years ago today, his father joined his first fire department. 

