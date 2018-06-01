Youngstown Police looking for suspects involved in two separate robberies

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Mesopotamia Township.More >>
Youngstown Police are investigating two robberies that occurred from Thursday night to Friday morning.More >>
Two men led Warren and Howland police on a chase after crashing into a pole and taking off Friday afternoon.More >>
Youngstown Police arrested a man after he allegedly kicked a nine-year-old girl in the face.More >>
A Hermitage man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to a Farrell woman on Tuesday.More >>
A disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and later killing a postmaster has been indicted on federal charges carrying the possibility of a death sentence.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say tried to steal a car with a child in the back seat.More >>
Police say a man tried to carjack a vehicle with a blind 10-year-old boy inside, but the child's mother fought him off and the man was later arrested.More >>
A Philadelphia Eagles fan accused of punching a police horse and a mounted officer before the Eagles' NFC championship victory is suing the team and police, claiming he didn't strike the horse and he was...More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania school bus driver was driving drunk with students aboard.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a man who was nude from the waist down tried to get on a school bus with students onboard.More >>
A 102-year-old volunteer at an Ohio children's hospital has no plans of slowing down.More >>
Four peacocks have escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo and casually took a stroll on a nearby highway.More >>
Authorities say a man shot in the face while driving in Philadelphia crashed his SUV and then jumped into a police cruiser to seek help.More >>
UPS says it is looking to hire 600 workers in central Ohio as it expands operations at its two local package hubs.More >>
Philadelphia city workers have cleared out two homeless encampments populated mostly by men and women addicted to heroin.More >>
