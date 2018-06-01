Youngstown Police looking for suspects involved in two separate - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Police looking for suspects involved in two separate robberies

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Police are investigating two robberies that occurred from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Just before midnight on Thursday, Youngstown Police were called to Woodcrest Avenue where a man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

According to the police report, a male victim was reportedly walking down the street when a white SUV, carrying four people, pulled up to him. 

The victim told police a white male inside the vehicle pointed a gun at him and told him to give them everything he had.

The police report states the male got out of the vehicle and repeated what he said. The victim threw his cell phone on the ground and ran to a nearby house where the neighbor agreed to call the police.

Authorities say a female in the SUV yelled: "Come on Bryan, they are calling the police."

Within a half hour, Youngstown Police received a similar call.

Police say they were called to North Dunlap Avenue where a 22-year-old female victim stated she was held at gunpoint while walking into her house.

The victim told police as she got home, she noticed a vehicle parked a few houses down with the headlights on. When she got out of her vehicle, she heard footsteps running up her driveway and a male voice say "hey".

According to the police report, the victim says the suspect, wearing a dark shirt with a white tank top wrapped around his face, held her at gunpoint and said to her "open your wallet, where is your money? Do you have any credit cards?"

The victim reportedly told the suspect she did not have any. The suspect then told her he would let her go because she was "cute".

It is unknown if the two incidents are related.

Police are continuing to investigate.

