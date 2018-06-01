Troopers identify woman killed in Trumbull County crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Troopers identify woman killed in Trumbull County crash

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio -

Troopers have identified the woman killed when an SUV collided with a log truck in Mesopotamia Township on Friday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 87 and 534.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV stopped at the stop sign on State Route 87 and pulled forward into the path of the truck. The SUV was struck by the truck on the passenger side of the vehicle. Witnesses tell 21 News there were skid marks on the road where the driver tried to stop.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Lindsay Chaidez was the front seat passenger of the SUV. Chaidez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the male driver of the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Cleveland hospital from the scene. 

Troopers have not identified the driver of the SUV.

The driver of the log truck was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

