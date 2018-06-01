Two-vehicle crash in Trumbull County leaves 1 woman dead - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two-vehicle crash in Trumbull County leaves 1 woman dead

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Mesopotamia Township. 

Initial reports suggest an SUV collided with a log truck at the intersection of State Route 87 and 534 around 6 p.m.

Trumbull Dispatch says a woman in her twenties has died from her injuries. 

21 News is working to find out if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The details of how the crash occurred are not clear at this time. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest information as details become available. 

