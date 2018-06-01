Drying out for the beginning of the weekend!

After a stormy end to the week, Saturday will bring a break from the rain! A stray shower can't be ruled out early on, but as the day continues clouds will decrease and the afternoon will be beautiful with temperatures in the mid-70's!

Sunday will begin dry. The afternoon, however, will bring about breezy conditions and the return of showers and storms.

Cooler air will flow into the Valley for the beginning of the workweek. Temperatures for the first half of the week will be in the low 70's.

Grab your sunscreen! The second half of the week will provide excellent pool weather with high temperatures in the mid 70's and low 80's with plenty of sunshine.