Foundation donates to Second Harvest Food Bank to provide fresh fruits and vegetables

The Morgan Stanley Foundation is helping expand the Second Harvest Food Bank's fresh produce program.

The foundation presented a $25,000 check to the Second Harvest Food Bank on Friday morning.

The Food Bank says the money will be used to store and transport fresh fruits and vegetables to local residents.

"By providing the people we serve with increased access to fresh fruits and vegetables, we give them the building blocks for a healthy life," said Michael Iberis, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank.

In addition to the check, Morgan Stanley employees also volunteered their time to pack fresh produce for families.

"We are proud to continue our commitment of providing fresh produce to children and their families. This grant will make healthy foods available to those who might otherwise not have access to them," said president of Morgan Stanley, Joan Steinberg.