Appliance recycling drive in Canfield this weekend

An appliance recycling drive will be held in Canfield on Saturday.

The drive will be at the Canfield Fairgrounds at Gate 9 in Canfield from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The county will be accepting the following items: dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, hot water heaters, and water softeners.

Officials say anything mostly made of metal will be accepted.

The drive is open to all Mahoning County residents and small businesses.