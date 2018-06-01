Mahoning Riverfest kicks off this weekend

Friends of the Mahoning River are hosting the 7th Annual Riverfest on Saturday.

The event is at the B&O Station on Mahoning Avenue from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Participants will walk the Mahoning River's nature trails and take kayak or canoe rides.

The event will include several environmental and educational presentations. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will explain what lives in the river.

The Green Team and the Trumbull and Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation Districts will explain the recycling process and the importance of composting.

The Artists of the Rust Belt will host an art show inside the B&O. Music will be provided by Leather & Lace, the Western Reserve Ballet, the Southside Academy of Drums and the Simple Truth Band.

The event will feature a 50-50 raffle to benefit future Friends of the Mahoning River projects.

Guests are encouraged to bring water bottles for refill. Fresh water and refillable bottles will be available to participants. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources also will discuss water safety and water-related creatures.

The event is sponsored by the Neighborhood SUCCESS Program of the Raymond John Wean Foundation, Vallourec Star and the City of Youngstown.