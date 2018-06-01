Reality show highlights Roger's flea market

One of the largest flea markets in the United States is in Columbiana County and the market is now the focus of a reality show.

Every Friday, Roger's Community Auction attracts visitors from all walks of life. Fresh produce, fair food and hundreds of vendors fill the five-mile market space.

Since March, a production team has been filming Flea Market Fanatics.

"Our goal is to get picked up by a network," said Director Steve Swanson.

The reality show plans to film all summer long.

"We're trying to take the comedic light of it. All the weird products, the strange food, the pickles, the donuts and mashing it all into a show," said Swanson.

"I think especially in this day and age it really is good to bridge the gap between city folk and rural folk," said Co-host Jess Faulstich.

By August the team hopes to have 6 to 8 episodes ready to be distributed

The President of Roger's Community Auction said he was slightly in disbelief when the show contacted him.

"They gave us a call one day and we went from there," said Ken Baer.

Baer says it is the people that make the market unique. He points to many generations who have visited and sold products at the market for years.