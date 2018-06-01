Residents pack the Town Hall for meeting against Brookfield injection wells

Brookfield residents packed the town hall on Friday evening for a meeting about the injection wells going up.

Officials say local governments do not have any say whether wells can be put up in their jurisdiction.

All decisions are made by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Township Trustees say that while local legislators are trying to address concerns, nothing can be done unless it's done at the state level.

"Other legislators throughout the state are not being affected like we are here, so it doesn't seem to be that big of a deal to the other legislators. Until their aware throughout the state what an issue this is, it's going to be very difficult for our legislators to try to do things for us here," said Trustee Ron Haun.

The Trumbull County Board of Health is partnering with the Brookfield School District to gather information and determine if the wells would have any adverse health effects on residents.