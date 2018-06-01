2 of 4 peacocks that escaped from zoo found safe

Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch.More >>
Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch.More >>
A 20-year-old Greenville woman is facing felony charges after allegedly conspiring to arrange a robbery that turned deadly.More >>
A 20-year-old Greenville woman is facing felony charges after allegedly conspiring to arrange a robbery that turned deadly.More >>
Boardman Township Police say they have arrested a neighbor of the woman who was stabbed inside her township home late Tuesday.More >>
Boardman Township Police say they have arrested a neighbor of the woman who was stabbed inside her township home late Tuesday.More >>
A new report claims that schools in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties lost more than $24 million over the course of six years to the online charter school known as ECOT.More >>
A new report claims that schools in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties lost more than $24 million over the course of six years to the online charter school known as ECOT.More >>
A Valley nonprofit organization is stepping up to help care for a puppy found malnourished and abandoned near the side of a Liberty apartment complex.More >>
A Valley nonprofit organization is stepping up to help care for a puppy found malnourished and abandoned near the side of a Liberty apartment complex.More >>
Police say a family dog in Ohio brought a human skull home.More >>
Police say a family dog in Ohio brought a human skull home.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education says more than 1,000 sites around the state are participating in a summer program that helps feed children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education says more than 1,000 sites around the state are participating in a summer program that helps feed children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
Cincinnati police are increasing patrols in a neighborhood where six people have been fatally shot in the past week.More >>
Cincinnati police are increasing patrols in a neighborhood where six people have been fatally shot in the past week.More >>
A Philadelphia teacher has been fired for allegedly taking bribes from students in exchange for good grades.More >>
A Philadelphia teacher has been fired for allegedly taking bribes from students in exchange for good grades.More >>
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl learning how to drive struck and killed two men in a Philadelphia shopping center.More >>
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl learning how to drive struck and killed two men in a Philadelphia shopping center.More >>
Three new members are taking seats in the Pennsylvania House after winning special elections that kept the chamber's partisan balance at 121 Republicans and 82 Democrats.More >>
Three new members are taking seats in the Pennsylvania House after winning special elections that kept the chamber's partisan balance at 121 Republicans and 82 Democrats.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania plans to attend a White House ceremony without the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles after President Donald Trump canceled their visit, but Democratic U.S....More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania plans to attend a White House ceremony without the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles after President Donald Trump canceled their visit, but Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob...More >>
Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania woman who failed to pay turnpike tolls on over 1,600 trips during a five-year period has paid $10,000 in restitution.More >>
Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania woman who failed to pay turnpike tolls on over 1,600 trips during a five-year period has paid $10,000 in restitution.More >>
A Republican bill to relax regulations on the shallow oil and gas drilling that has gone on in Pennsylvania for more than a century is moving ahead in the Legislature despite opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.More >>
A Republican bill to relax regulations on the shallow oil and gas drilling that has gone on in Pennsylvania for more than a century is moving ahead in the Legislature despite opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.More >>
A Pennsylvania appeals court says many of the documents sealed in the criminal case against former Penn State administrators for their handling of child sex abuse complaints about former assistant football coach...More >>
A Pennsylvania appeals court says many of the documents sealed in the criminal case against former Penn State administrators for their handling of child sex abuse complaints about former assistant football coach Jerry...More >>