Boy killed after falling into feed mixer machine

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - A 4-year-old boy has died in a farming accident in Pennsylvania.

State police say the boy fell into a feed mixer machine while the machine was on. The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Salisbury Township near Lancaster.

No other injuries were reported.

