White House Fruit Farms donates to local veterans

White House Fruit Farms in Canfield donated money raised at an event last month to local veterans.

The Annual 5K cross country race on the farm and through the orchards was held on May 5. Proceeds from that event allowed the Farm to donate more than $2,000 to local veterans.

White House Fruit Farm purchased Giant Eagle and Walmart gift cards for the Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic Food Bank on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown.

The Youngstown VA Food Bank program is a veteran run food pantry serving our community.