Officer shot several times in standoff, suspect also shot - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Officer shot several times in standoff, suspect also shot

Posted: Updated:

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities near Cleveland say a police officer shot during a standoff was hit several times and is in critical condition.

Police say Amherst patrolman Eugene "JR" Ptacek was shot Thursday night when authorities tried to enter a man's house after he refused to come out for several hours or talk with negotiators.

Ptacek was flown to a Cleveland hospital where he underwent surgery. Amherst's police chief says Ptacek is a 17-year veteran of the department.

Police say the suspect also was shot and eventually surrendered.

He was treated at a hospital and is being held in jail. He has not yet been charged in the standoff.

Sheffield Lake Police Chief Tony Campo says authorities went to the house Thursday to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:51:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
    Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.More >>
    Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.More >>

  • Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:42:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>

  • At Guatemala volcano, caution as rescue efforts resume

    At Guatemala volcano, caution as rescue efforts resume

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:41:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luis Soto). Residents evacuate after a new flow of searing hot volcanic material down the slopes of the Volcano of Fire in Escuintla, Guatemala, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The volcano exploded Sunday, sending down hot clouds of gas and ash that k...(AP Photo/Luis Soto). Residents evacuate after a new flow of searing hot volcanic material down the slopes of the Volcano of Fire in Escuintla, Guatemala, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The volcano exploded Sunday, sending down hot clouds of gas and ash that k...
    Frightened people living near the Volcano of Fire have fled with their children and few possessions after fresh flows of super-heated debris, taking no chances after authorities gave them little time to evacuate...More >>
    Frightened people living near the Volcano of Fire have fled with their children and few possessions after fresh flows of super-heated debris, taking no chances after authorities gave them little time to evacuate before a deadly eruption over the weekend.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms