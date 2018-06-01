Police on keeping kids safe during the summer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police on keeping kids safe during the summer

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Detective Sgt. Fulmer with Youngstown Police Department is warning parents to keep a close eye on their children this summer.

Sgt. Fulmer told 21 News that Mahoning County ranks sixth in Ohio for the most missing children.  

"Make sure your children know that they don't have to do what an adult says," said Sgt. Fulmer.  "If someone comes up and grabs them,  make sure the child knows to scream, yell kick fight and try to get away. You don't have to be polite to an adult just because they are an adult."

We spoke with parents in the Valley who teach their kids to do just that.

"I tell her to scream so that someone can hear her or try to kick or fight her way through if she needs too," said  Laura Kunovic who has a 5-year-old daughter.  "I tell her not to talk to anyone she doesn't know and never go with anyone."

