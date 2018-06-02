Retired firefighter honors first responders with metal art

Dale Gaus spent 25 years as a firefighter, EMT, and fire investigator before retiring in 2011. These days, you can find him in his garage making pieces that honor other emergency workers.

"I just can't walk away from it and not be a part of it somehow, some way," said Gaus.

So piece by piece, he bends and works the metal into place, using Street Steel in Columbiana for the precision cutting but doing everything else himself by hand.

"There's a lot involved in doing it. It's just not a 'cut it out and throw some paint on it.' It takes some time. It takes some creativity too," said Gaus.

He's always enjoyed metal work, but last year started DSG Fab Designs, doing custom orders and also giving back. Gaus donated pieces after the deaths of officer Justin Leo and battalion chief Ron Russo and he's currently working on pieces to honor former Weathersfield fire chief Randy Pugh.

"I think I get more out of knowing how the family reacts when they get the pieces as opposed to actually building the pieces," said Gaus.

The vast majority of the work is done right out of his home and his garage, but he says one of the keys to every single project is that personal connection.

"I just did a piece for a gentleman, his father was a retired chief and he's the chief now and they gave it to him at a banquet. His dad just cried. That just made my hair stand up on my arms because that's what I like. That's what I get out of it," said Gaus.

A man who knows exactly what it means to be a firefighter, saying thanks to others the best way he knows how.

You can see more about his work on the DSG Fab Designs Facebook page.