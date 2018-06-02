Retired firefighter honors first responders with metal art - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Retired firefighter honors first responders with metal art

Posted: Updated:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Dale Gaus spent 25 years as a firefighter, EMT, and fire investigator before retiring in 2011. These days, you can find him in his garage making pieces that honor other emergency workers.

"I just can't walk away from it and not be a part of it somehow, some way," said Gaus.

So piece by piece, he bends and works the metal into place, using Street Steel in Columbiana for the precision cutting but doing everything else himself by hand.

"There's a lot involved in doing it. It's just not a 'cut it out and throw some paint on it.' It takes some time. It takes some creativity too," said Gaus.

He's always enjoyed metal work, but last year started DSG Fab Designs, doing custom orders and also giving back. Gaus donated pieces after the deaths of officer Justin Leo and battalion chief Ron Russo and he's currently working on pieces to honor former Weathersfield fire chief Randy Pugh.

"I think I get more out of knowing how the family reacts when they get the pieces as opposed to actually building the pieces," said Gaus.

The vast majority of the work is done right out of his home and his garage, but he says one of the keys to every single project is that personal connection.

"I just did a piece for a gentleman, his father was a retired chief and he's the chief now and they gave it to him at a banquet. His dad just cried. That just made my hair stand up on my arms because that's what I like. That's what I get out of it," said Gaus.

A man who knows exactly what it means to be a firefighter, saying thanks to others the best way he knows how.

You can see more about his work on the DSG Fab Designs Facebook page.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:52:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>

  • The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:52:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>

  • Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:51:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
    Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.More >>
    Designer Kate Spade remembered as vibrant, colorful and most of all, fun _ just like her famous handbags.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms