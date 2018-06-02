Warriors fall in state title game

The West Branch softball team lost to Keystone 3-2 in 12 innings in the Division II State Championship Game.

The 34-0 Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the 6th before the Warriors scored two in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game.

The Warriors were no-hit for 6 and 2/3 innings before Peyton Alazaus laced a double down the left line that plated their two runs.

Two errors by the Wildcats in the 7th set the table for West Branch.

The Warriors finish the season 27-4 and become the first West Branch softball team to reach the final four.