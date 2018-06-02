Raiders win First State Baseball Championship - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Raiders win First State Baseball Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The South Range baseball team has won their first ever state championship with a 3-2 win over Coldwater.

They jumped out to a 2-0 lead with single tallies in the first and third innings before the Cavaliers tied it at two in the fourth.

Jared Bajerski’s sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth provided the game-winning run.

The Raiders entered the tournament at 11-15 before reeling off seven straight wins and become the first Mahoning County school to win a state baseball championship since Canfield in 2007.

